Catherine M. Etezadi February 19, 1925 - June 8, 2019 Our beloved Catherine passed away on June 8, 2019 at 94 years of age at her home surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Catherine leaves behind her daughter, Susan Etezadi of Redwood City, California (Marianne Barrett), her son, David Etezadi, of Los Angeles, California, her niece, Marianne McKone, of Nokesville, Virginia and numerous friends and relatives.



Catherine was born on February 19, 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Joseph McKone and Irene O'Neill. Catherine was 100% Irish. Her father was a traveling salesman, so the family moved often as she was growing up.



In 1952 Catherine joined the American Foreign Service. She was stationed in Tehran, Iran for three years as an Administrative Assistant for the Point Four Program. Catherine traveled throughout Iran and India. She also traveled throughout Europe on the Orient Express. In 1953, she met Hooshang Etezadi, who worked for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 1955 they returned to the United States to be married. They lived in New York City, where Hooshang was assigned to the United Nations Security Council. Their daughter, Susan, was born while they were living in New York City.



Thereafter, the family returned to Tehran, Iran during which time their son, David, was born. Catherine and Hooshang lived on and off in Iran for over 20 years and eventually moved to Marin County, California where they remained for twenty-one years. Catherine loved the Iranian people and culture and had treasured memories of her time living in Iran and raising her family. She learned to speak Farsi and cook delicious Persian food and had many Iranian friends and family. Catherine and Hooshang traveled the world together and enjoyed many cross-country road trips throughout the United States. They owned property in Lake Tahoe and enjoyed many happy times there.



In 1999, Catherine and Hooshang moved to a senior community in Lincoln Hills, California, where she lived for the next fifteen years. Hooshang passed away in 2003 after forty-eight years of marriage. Catherine and her daughter traveled extensively together over the ensuing years and spent many wonderful days enjoying life together as they were especially close. Eventually, Catherine moved to the Magnolia of Millbrae in Millbrae, California in 2014 to be closer to her daughter.



While living at the Magnolia, Catherine met many wonderful people and enjoyed reading, playing bridge, scrabble, and dinners in the grand dining room with her dear friends. She had a wonderful appetite for food and life. She was independent, very intelligent, gracious and courageous. She lived her life with honesty, dignity, compassion and strength.



All who knew her will remember her for her intelligence, her sharp wit, her keen sense of humor and her interest in people and cultures from all around the world. She was open-minded and inclusive of all people. She instilled these same qualities in her children.



Catherine's family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at the Magnolia of Millbrae who did an outstanding job of taking care of her over the years. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and caring staff at Kaiser Redwood City for their care and compassion. Further, the family thanks the wonderful caring staff at Satellite Dialysis Center in San Mateo where Catherine received dialysis for the last three years of her life.



A rosary is scheduled at Crosby- N. Gray & Co. at 2 Park Rd. in Burlingame on June 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine's Catholic Church at 1310 Bayswater Ave. in Burlingame on June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary