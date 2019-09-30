|
Catherine "Cay" Fay
Sept. 13, 2019Catherine "Cay" Fay passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She will be remembered for love of family and friends, a keen sense of humor, charismatic personality and a zest for life.
She was born at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco on Sept. 20, 1932 to Raymond and Lorraine Cooley. She grew up in Burlingame and attended St. Catherine's and later attended Notre Dame in Belmont.
On July 19, 1952 she married the love of her life, Donald Fay. They moved to San Mateo where they raised a family of 4 and lived for 54 years.
She found joy in painting and was prolific in her art form. Her passion for family genealogy and finding her roots became a quest allowing her to travel the US and abroad, seeking knowledge.
The family would like to thank Therese Residential, especially Milette and Arnie for the excellent care they provided the last 7 years. Donations in her name can be made to the
She is predeceased by her husband Donald Fay and will be terribly missed by her children, Carrie (Joe Lowenstein) of Burlingame, Steve of Fremont, Kevin of Sacramento and Laurie (Sal) Campagna, grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Carly and great grandson, Adam.
Friends and family are welcome to celebrate her life at St. Gregory's Church (2701 Hacienda St), San Mateo on Friday Oct. 4 at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo, followed by a reception.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019