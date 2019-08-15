|
|
Catherine Theresa Lyons
June 5, 1925 – August 10, 2019Catherine, known as Kay, lived a full and happy life. She enjoyed friends and family, always had a smile to share, ready for a good chat, a nice meal, a glass of wine and a cup of tea.
Kay is survived by her 7 nieces and nephews along with many grand/great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins in Ireland. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mary Lyons who immigrated from Ireland, sisters May Lyons, Peggy (Paul) Ryan, and Sister Mary Joseph Lyons. Kay was proud of her Irish heritage and worked as a teacher in San Francisco and overseas for many years.
She was born in San Francisco and was raised in the Mission District, attending St. James School and ICA. Kay received her professional degrees from San Francisco State College, traveled extensively and lived in the Far East.
Kay retired to Sonoma 25+ years ago and was delighted to spend many joyful years there.
Friends and family may visit from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City with a rosary at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, August 19th at 10:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 1300 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019