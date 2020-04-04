|
|
Catherine M. CampagnaCatherine M. Campagna passed away at home with family and friends at her bedside on March 28, 2020 at the age of 91.
Catherine was born on April 27, 1928 in San Francisco, California. She was married to her Beloved Husband and Best Friend, Tony, for 65 years before he predeceased her.
Cherished Mother to Nancy, Lindy (Bob), and Dino (Heather). Adored Nonni to Amanda, Angelina, Dante, Jacob, and Tommy. Dearest Sister to Rem (Barbara). Treasured Sister-in-law to Chris, Ada and Nick (Tina). Precious Auntie Babe to three generations of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were two of her brothers (Sam Imbimbo and Nig Imbimbo), two of her sisters-in-law (Evelyn Imbimbo and Lena Campagna), one of her brothers-in-law (Anthony Campagna), two of her nephews (Tracy Campagna and Kevin Imbimbo), and one of her nieces-in-law (Jackie Imbimbo).
Catherine was an artist of life who painted with light and love and laughter.
Her last wish was that we would join together in creating a community in which all were welcome and appreciated. One filled with people who cared about and were concerned for each other. Who would put the wants and needs of others before their own. Who would listen to and learn from each other. Who would teach their children how to make the world a better place for everyone. And, who would help them to do it.
Your thoughtfulness, your kindness, your action for others can be your tribute to her.
Visitation and interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020