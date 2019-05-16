Catherine Ann Marconi December 4, 1925 - May 13,2019 Beloved wife of the late William Marconi (2008) and loving mother of Alanna Marconi. Daughter of the late David and Helena Murphy from County Cork, Ireland. Sister of the late Timothy Murphy (D), Cecilia Deehan (D) and Jerome Murphy (D). Sister-in-law to Kenneth Deehan (D) and Gertrude Murphy (D) and Marion Murphy (D).



Catherine was aunt to Helene (D) and Tim Lavelle, Dennis and Linda Deehan, Tim and Jeannie Murphy, David and Roberta Murphy, Kevin and Kristina Murphy. Marianne and Steve Gunther-Murphy. Erin Murphy (D). Catherine was loved by many great and great-grand nieces and nephews.



The Marconi Family is grateful to Dolores Sloat for her years of loving care. We would also like to thank Kathleen O'Connor, Family and Bay Are Care Team for years of care and friendship. A special thank you to Fr. Ray Allender, S.J. for year's ministry, talks with Catherine about various topics as well as the Giants and Forty-Niners.



A first generation native of San Francisco, Catherine was a graduate of St. Anne's Grammar School, Academy of Presentation where she proudly served as student body President. Catherine graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. Graduate studies at U.C, Berkeley, USF and Masters of Administration credentials from S.F. State University. Catherine was Past President of the Presentation Alumni and Past President of the California Retired Teachers Association.

Catherine enjoyed many travels around the world with her husband Bill and daughter Alanna.



Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on May 22, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Agnes Church, 1025 Masonic Ave, and San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd, Colma. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to or St. Agnes Church.





