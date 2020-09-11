1/1
Catherine Milias Dabo
Apr 9, 1920 - Aug 22, 2020
Catherine, affectionately called Baba, passed away peacefully in Hollister surrounded by her family. She is survived by her four children, Pauline Mifsud (Bill - deceased) Mifsud, Jane (Joe) Cruz, Mitch, Jr. (Julie) Dabo, Ann Marie Dabo (Rose Melendez). Catherine is the loving "Baba" to William Charles, II (Monica) Mifsud, Michael Joseph (Michelle) Mifsud, Christina, Catherine (Rich) Heller, and Jenna and Jonelle Cruz, including Stephanie (Dan) Lapray, Mitch,III, (Jill) Dabo, Tyler Joseph (Jaimie) Dabo, John Dabo, Kimberly Ann (Curtis) Brown, 27 great grandchildren, nephew Peter (Pam) Kovacich, niece Kathy (Bob) Ceremsak. She leaves many nieces and nephews in Canada, Croatia and in the U.S.A.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Mitch, 48 years ago. She was predeceased by her parents Jozo and Ane ( Orepic ) Miljas, her
siblings, Mare Boskovic, Ivo Miljas, Lucy Kovacich and Vlaho Miljas.

Please read full obituary at Grunnagle.com and view video/slideshow.






Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 20, 2020.
