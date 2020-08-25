1/
Sister Catherine Nessi SNJM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Catherine Nessi, SNJM
Sept. 20, 1930 - Aug. 18, 2020
Sister Catherine Nessi, SNJM (Sister Frances Venard) passed away in the early morning of August 18, 2020. Sister Catherine was 89 years old and celebrated 70 years of her religious profession as a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary.
Sister Catherine was an elementary school educator and for over 57 years she ministered in schools both in Northern and Southern California. She taught at Saint Monica (San Francisco), Saint Anastasia (Los Angeles), Saint Elizabeth (Altadena), Saint Monica (Santa Monica), Saint Ignatius (Sacramento), Saint Theresa (Oakland), Sacred Heart (Oakland), and Holy Spirit (Fremont). She taught at Saint Stephen (Monterey Park) three times for a total of 14 years and Saint Cecilia (San Francisco) for 18 years ministering there as teacher, plant manager and substitute teacher. During her years in elementary schools she coached many sport teams and also was known to give trumpet lessons to music students.
Additionally, she ministered at Convent of the Holy Names, Los Gatos, as plant manager for 3 years and Activities Director at Saint Mary's Garden in Oakland for 3 years.
She loved her Swiss-Italian heritage and her family. She had a spirit of unassuming service and generosity. Sister Catherine's quick and dry wit, her keen perception of people in an understated way, her acceptance of every person and her ability to speak directly in a disarming manner endeared her to many. Her mischievous smile and twinkle in her eye hinted at her fun-loving side. She loved sports and enjoyed watching, playing and coaching them.
She is survived by her nieces, Rita Gordon, Theresa Woerman, Tina Figueroa and her nephews, George Nessi, Jim Nessi and their families. She will be remembered fondly by many friends, colleagues, former students and the Sisters of the Holy Names and their Affiliates.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated in Sister Catherine's memory at a future date.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos, CA 95031 or on-line at www.snjmca.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 25, 2020
So many good memories of Sister Catherine when our children were at St. Cecilia School, we will miss her. I am sorry for your loss.
Doris Howard
Student
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved