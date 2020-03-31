|
|
Catherine A Nuno
October 31, 1949 - March 25, 2020Rest in Love, Mom
..."Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars." ~ Kahlil Gibran
You never know what a person goes through on a day to day especially when they do it with a smile and laughter. If there was anyone that has and will leave an everlasting impact on us and others with her feisty, fighter, more than 47 lives, sarcastic, tell it like it is, supportive, caring and loving personality, it would be our Mom / Ma / Moms / Mema / Meme / Sis / Aunty Cathy / Cathy and so many other names she has been known by over the years.
Mom left this life at peace, with forgiveness and love in her heart, and with dad (the love of her life) at her bedside.
Without going into too much detail and what you need to know: mom has been sick for many years and endured constant pain over 6 years. The strength and courage this woman displayed on a daily basis was like no other.
Mom wanted us to let everyone know she loved and will miss everyone.
We will be having a memorial / celebration of life once everyone can be able to celebrate her life without COVID-19 being a factor. Mom wishes were that we wait so everyone could be together.
My dad and family want to thank everyone for the prayers, positive vibes, support, and love over the years; and especially over the last couple of weeks. We are sending our love and prayers to you and your families to stay safe and healthy during these trying times.
At rest in San Francisco March 25, 2020, Catherine Ann Nuño, a native San Franciscan, born on October 31, 1949; daughter of William and June Leontine (née Hunt) Johnson, step father James T Lowe (all predeceased); sister of Judy (Joe) Sunseri, Frank (Lisa) Johnson, William (Lynne) Johnson, predeceased by brother Andy (Theresa) Johnson; fifty plus year spouse and soul mate to Anthony F Nuño; loving mother to Tod C (Jackie) Nuño, and Dina Lynn (Andrew) Ortega; Mema to Amara and Marano Ortega, Joanna and Angelo Nuño; survived by many relatives and friends.
Cathy enjoyed life's happiness, overcame the difficulties and continued to mature into the wonderful person we are already missing.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020