Catherine Genaro PapaleSurrounded by her family, Catherine Genaro Papale died on August 6 of congestive heart failure. She was born on August 11, 1926, in Dallas Texas to Lawrence and Josephine Genaro. She was the youngest of five children (Michelangelo and Emanuel Genaro, Josephine Terranella, and Angelina Alioto).
Catherine grew up in Dallas and, after graduating Mills College in Oakland, California, returned to her hometown where she met Rudolph Papale, a San Francisco native, who was working in Dallas as the representative of the floral wholesaler William Zappettini Co. They married in 1950 and had four boys – Lawrence, Stephen, David and Rocco. In 1960 the family moved to San Francisco where, finally, a daughter, Virginia Marie (Gina) was born.
Catherine was devoted to her family and also found time to be involved in her children's schools and other charitable causes in the City. Rudy and Catherine purchased a summer house in St Helena in 1987 and moved there full-time in 1990. Both loved the beauty of the valley and the ease of small-town life. Catherine mastered bridge and played with several groups and became an expert gardener transforming their Zinfandel Lane property into a mini-paradise.
But her true passion was her nine grandchildren who all grew up spending summers at her pool and festive holidays gathered around her table. Catherine was a beautiful woman whose elegance and grace were only surpassed by her exuberance for life and her love for her children and grandchildren.
Her husband, Rudy, and grandson, Christopher Papale, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons Lawrence (Mary Stephenson), Stephen (Gabriella), David (Ann), Rocky (Mary Sue) and her daughter Gina Papale White. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Catie Taylor (Brad), Lawrence, Julia, Michaela and Nicholas Papale; James, Catherine and Josie White; and her great grandchildren, Lucas and Juliet Taylor.
Funeral services are being arranged by Morrison Funeral Chapel.
A funeral mass will be held at St Helena Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent palliative and hospice support provided by Collabria Care, Napa, CA and request that any memorial gifts be directed to them.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019