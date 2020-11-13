Catherine Simon (Kay)

July 12,1923 - November 5, 2020

Kay Simon died peacefully at The Redwoods at the age of 97. She was born in San Francisco and raised by Jack and Anna Markovich from Dubrovnik, Croatia. She was a graduate of U.C. Berkeley, earning a B.A. in Journalism. Her Careers include the Marine Corp, writing for television and radio, painting and teaching. She joined the Marin Actors Workshop 16 years ago. When asked why would anyone study acting at the age of 81? Her answer "Why not!?" Kay will be remembered for her wit, her lust for adventure and her extremely kind heart. We will miss her dearly. She is survived by her sister Nida Devoto, nieces Sally Hagstrom, Dana Humber, nephew Jeffrey Devoto and their extended family. Preceded in death by her husband Bill. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and her ashes will be spread in the Adriatic Sea.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store