Catherine Ann SmithJanuary 4, 1951 ~ October 16, 2020Cathy passed away after a short illness. She was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, grew up in Wadena, Minnesota and graduated from Wadena High School, class of 1969.Cathy moved to the Bay Area in 1974. She was a successful realtor for over 20 years helping clients and making wonderful friends. She tutored elementary school children after school for many years. She was an active member of the U S Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 20 years where she met her husband Douglas.Cathy and Doug were together more than 40 years, dancing together, traveling together and loving each other. Her adventurous and inquisitive spirit led to deep and lasting relationships with friends from many parts of Latin America, especially Guadalajara and Zihuatanejo, Mexico.Cathy was predeceased by her father Keith Carpenter and her niece Julie Marie Carpenter. She is survived by her husband Douglas, mother Patricia Carpenter, brother Daniel Carpenter and his family, step-children Caitlin Smith and Jonathan Smith and their families. Also the Xolocotzi-Lim family especially Anthony, Giancarlo and her godson, Giovanni.Cathy loved life and shared her loving spirit with all she met. Her infectious smile will be missed by many family and friends.Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.