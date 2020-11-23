1/1
Catherine Villegas
{ "" }
Catherine Cruz Villegas

Catherine Cruz Villegas - 53 years old, died in Daly City, CA.
Wife of Silvester Podhraski.
Daughter of Dominador and Rosario Villegas.
Sister of Carol and Carmencita "Menchie" Villegas.
Sister-In-Law of Franco Azzolino, Rick Murray, and Jozica Kranjcec.

Graduated from:
Our Lady of Perpetual Help School (Catholic elementary school)
Immaculate Conception Academy (private, all-girls Catholic high school/college preparatory)
San Francisco State University – B.A. Industrial / Organizational Psychology

Worked as an Executive Assistant at Portola Pharmaceuticals. Previously worked at COR Therapeutics, Inc.

Rosary Vigil: Nov. 23, 2020 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary.
Funeral Mass: Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:45 am at OLPH Church in Daly City, CA.

Cathie touched so many by her selfless acts of kindness. She always sought the good in others and would consistently, with a loving heart, always place other people's needs before her own. Cathie was always taking care of others. She was always cheerful, had a positive outlook, and was very generous. It brings tears to our eyes to think we would never see her smile again.
A memorial was held for Cathie, where numerous people shared how much she was loved and will be fondly remembered. Cathie was and is irreplaceable – one of a kind. Special does not even begin to describe her. Those of us who knew Cathie are beyond lucky to have had her in our lives for the short 53 years that she lived among us. Cathie was an earth Angel and now a true Angel in Heaven.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
