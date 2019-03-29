San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Catherine (Cait) Mary Yeh Walsh

At the age of 54, Catherine Mary Yeh Walsh passed away peacefully at UCLA Hospital on March 23th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Catherine was the loving wife of Michael Yeh, loving mother of Roan & Patrick Yeh, loving daughter of Mary & Richard Walsh, loving sister of Kevin Walsh (Lorri), Theresa Walsh (Erik) Kramer-Webb and Helen Walsh. Catherine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Catherine was a Register Nurse & Physician Assistance for over 20 years.

A memorial service celebrating Catherine's life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00am at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 2559-40th Ave, San Francisco, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . Per Catherine's request, her cremated remains will be scattered off the coast of San Francisco Bay


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
