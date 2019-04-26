Cathryn June Brash

June 26, 1926 – March 9, 2019 Resident of San Francisco Cathryn "Cathy" Brash, a life long resident of San Francisco, after battling an internal infection and severe chronic health conditions, succumbed on March 9, 2019 at Saint Mary's Medical Center while being supported by family, friends, and a valiant medical staff at the age of 92 years. Cathy was born June 26, 1926 in San Francisco to Cedric Brash and Elsie (True) Brash along with her identical twin sister Corinne. She and her sister were raised with their older brother William "Bill" Brash during the Depression in Alameda with her mother and revered Aunts Harriet (Sigrist) and Dagmar (Rothwell) before returning to San Francisco to attend Lowell High School (1943), Lone Mountain (USF) College (1947) and the University of California, Berkeley (1958). All predeceasing her in death. She earned her teaching credential beginning her long career in the San Francisco Unified School District starting at Francis Scott Key Elementary School before finishing many decades as an English Literature teacher and Guidance Counsellor at Lowell High School, her Alma Mater. In addition, she concurrently taught evening English Literature courses at the University of San Francisco.

Family, close friends and their families, and her Catholic faith were the center of Cathy's life. She is survived forever in loving memory by nephews Ramsay Mashy (Ronda), James Mahshi (Rena), William Mashy (Cathy), nieces Cathryn Mary Mashy, and Christine Mashy, as well as brother in law George Mashy (Corinne), and by many grand nephews and grandnieces.

Cathy led her life with gusto and gallantry. Her favourite delights in life were family heritage; English Literature as distinguished by her many trips to Great Britain and Ireland; the Arts and Sciences as featured in her trips to London's legendary theatres, life long season ticket holder to the San Francisco Opera and Symphony companies, California Academy of Sciences, and Smithsonian Institute; language as represented in long held studies in Latin and her Latin Club; her Lowell Alumni (Lowell Alumni Association Board Director Emeritus); Catholic Liturgy; sports as an avid San Francisco Seals (baseball), Giants and 49ers as well as the Warriors, USF Dons, and Lowell High School Cardinals; and her pet dogs (Brigadoon and Penny).

All her friends and acquaintances are invited to Services that are to be held May 11, 2019 at the following:

Internment of Ashes: Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 1500 Mission Road Colma, CA 94014 10 am Memorial Service: Saint Agnes Catholic Church 1020 Masonic Avenue San Francisco, CA 94117 1 pm Followed by a luncheon at the Saint Agnes Catholic Church Ignatian Spiritual Life Center







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 28 to May 9, 2019