Sr. Cathy Cahur, SCSister Catherine (Cathy) Cahur – Sister of Charity of Cincinnati Catherine Cahur died Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 82 in San Francisco, California. Sister Cathy was born March 8, 1937, to Benjamin and Eleanor (Grams) Cahur in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a Sister of Charity for 64 years.
Sister Cathy grew up in Cleveland, Ohio; she attended Miles Avenue grade school and graduated from Holy Name High School in 1955 where she was taught by the Sisters of Charity. She entered the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1955. She was the second of four sisters: Sally Cahur (New York), Nancy Samhric (deceased), and Phyllis Timco (Cleveland). She was also the aunt to two nieces, Kathy Morrison (Columbus) and Mickey Timco (Cleveland), and three nephews: Scott Samhric, Keith Timco, and Todd Timco, all in Cleveland.
Sister Cathy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the College of Mount St. Joseph in 1965 and a master's in English from John Carroll University in Cleveland in 1975. She earned a degree in transpersonal psychology in 1987 from the California Institute of Psychology, Menlo Park, California.
Sister Cathy's 50 years of active ministry included 27 years in education in schools in Michigan, Ohio, and Colorado, beginning in the Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak, Michigan as a junior high teacher in 1958.
The second half of her ministry years took her in a new direction. From 1985-'87 Sister Cathy became a full-time student of transpersonal psychology; upon completion of the degree in counseling she accepted a position with the Bay Area Addiction Research Treatment Clinic in San Francisco, California; the clinic offered medical and counseling services for 600 heroin addicts as outpatients.
Sister Cathy felt great satisfaction in being able to help people in San Francisco during the AIDS crisis, prior to the use of inhibitors for HIV+ persons. Her own inclusive Catholic parish, Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, lost 40 percent of their community during the AIDS crisis. Throughout her 30-plus years of living in the San Francisco area, Sister Cathy was very involved in parish life. She facilitated a Centering Prayer ministry for more than 25 years. She, personally, provided experiences to help others deepen their relationship with God through contemplative retreats, speakers' series, and inter-generational dialogue.
There will be a service honoring Cathy's life at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in San Francisco on Saturday, October 5, beginning at 10 a.m., when family and friends may offer their condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Rd., Mount St. Joseph, Ohio 45051. Burial will be in the Sisters of Charity Cemetery in Cincinnati.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019