Cecilia Frances Conway Cecilia Frances Conway: a woman of faith, kindness, and family passed away on March 28, 2019. Cecilia was born to Gus and Blanche Collins on April 14, 1931. Cecilia grew up in San Francisco and attended St. Paul's grammar and high schools. She worked as an executive secretary at Fireman's Fund Insurance in San Francisco and Novato. Cecilia was an active member of St. Veronica Parish, where she made many friends, especially working with other parishioners in the Father Serra Circle.



Her trust in God and deep faith enabled her to endure the difficult times in her life, especially the death of her children and first husband Walter Shields. Cecilia found love again with John Conway, marrying in 1968. Cecilia found special joy in spending time with her family, especially at Christmas. She loved decorating the tree and spent many hours preparing the perfect holiday meal. She also took great pride in her garden, where she spent many happy hours tending her roses.



Cecilia was preceded in death by by her husband John, children Kerry Conway Morehead, and Jeffrey Shields, sisters Celine Goch and Alice Vicario. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Conway, sisters Terry Jacobs, Bernadette Soulie, brother Ronald Collins, niece Pamela Steil, and son-in-law Amer Morehead. She had a kind heart and will be greatly missed. Friends may Visit between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday April 15th at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. San Francisco, where a Vigil Service will be said at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered April 16 9:30 a.m. at St. Veronica's Church. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , 101 Montgomery St. Suite 750 San Francisco, CA 94104





