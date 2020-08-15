Cecilia M. Nackord



Cecilia M. Nackord passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. She was a cherished aunt to Michael, Kristie, Kim, DJ, Patrick, sister to Dwight and Stephen, sister-in-law to Pat, best friend for 55 years to Lisa, and a friend to so many others. To say she loved her dogs is an understatement. Shuggie and Max mourn her passing but will live out their years with family. Ce would be happy about this.

Ce was born in San Francisco in the Ingleside, and attended Saint Emydius elementary and Mercy High School. Throughout those years summers of family fun were had in the Clearlake Highlands. Listening to the SF Giants on the radio - she was an avid fan - and going for rides in the family boat in that beautiful green water!! She lived in southern California for a couple of years before coming home to northern CA. Ce had a life changing 10 year career working for Hospice in Sonoma County. In 1998 she landed a job at FICO where she stayed working for 22 years. Ce earned the respect and friendship of her team and was rewarded with love and compassion. Who can ask for more? The outpouring from her FICO family has been uplifting to our family.Thank you so much!

In her later years Ce revealed that she had a creative side. She enjoyed glass fusing and created many beautiful sunflower dishes. She was an avid gardener. Not a corner of her property is without her magical touch. Such a zen backyard. She also loved beauty products, Oh my!

Because of Covid the family will be having a gathering at a later date.

We will miss her energy and her beautiful smile.

Love you Auntie Ce!



