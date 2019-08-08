|
Cecilia C. Meek
December 10, 1927 ~ August 2, 2019Cecilia C. Meek passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Cecilia was born in 1927 in San Francisco to Michael and Mary Ann O'Brien and graduated from St. John's Ursuline High School, class of 1946.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph R. Meek, Jr.; loving mother of Ralph Meek, III, William B. Meek, Constance Meek Teshara and Michaele P. Robel; and nanny of Michael, Katie, Brian, Kerry, Jesse, Sean and Shelby. Preceded in death by brother, John O'Brien and sisters: Elizabeth Leahy, Nellie Gallagher, Maryann O'Brien and Alice O'Sullivan.
Private funeral services. Burial service at sea. Donations to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019