San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Meek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Meek


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Cecilia Meek Obituary
Cecilia C. Meek

December 10, 1927 ~ August 2, 2019

Cecilia C. Meek passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 2, 2019 at the age of 91. Cecilia was born in 1927 in San Francisco to Michael and Mary Ann O'Brien and graduated from St. John's Ursuline High School, class of 1946.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph R. Meek, Jr.; loving mother of Ralph Meek, III, William B. Meek, Constance Meek Teshara and Michaele P. Robel; and nanny of Michael, Katie, Brian, Kerry, Jesse, Sean and Shelby. Preceded in death by brother, John O'Brien and sisters: Elizabeth Leahy, Nellie Gallagher, Maryann O'Brien and Alice O'Sullivan.
Private funeral services. Burial service at sea. Donations to .



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now