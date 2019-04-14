Cecily Bricca Outlaw (Martin) July 29, 1946 - March 31, 2019 Cecily was born 7/29/1946 to Dr. Rafael P. Bricca and Mrs. Rosalind O'Connor Bricca.



An alumna of Convent of the Sacred Heart, Cecily married and lived in Corte Madera until 1987. She moved to Southeast Texas, with her husband David Outlaw, but remained a proud San Franciscan throughout her life.



Cecily was extremely talented in every imaginable art form from painting to sewing to cake decoration.

Cecily could turn any garage sale find into a covetable objet d'art. She was always doing and creating something, her true passion was her gardens. She believed that the solace of the earth was through planting, and this proved to be her own personal cure as well.

Her continued upset was with the Local government tree trimmers. Cecily, staunch in her self-assigned responsibility to educate them on proper sanitation and trimming procedures, engaged in on-going warfare with the trimmers. Some battles were won, others delayed, but the trees still flourish today as a result of her advocacy.



She is survived by her husband David Outlaw, of Port Neches, her son Christopher Martin, of Rohnert Park, her daughter Nicole Martin, of Novato, and her grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Quinn Peterson, and Elle Peterson.

Funeral arrangements will be private

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary