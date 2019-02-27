San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Celia Marina Villagomez

Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Javier Villagomez; loving mother of Raul Albert, Alicia (Patrick), Jaime (Annabelle), and Silvia (Philip). Adoring grandmother to Javier, Kristina, Mireya, and Julia; survived by her brother Pascual and sister Sofia along with many nephews and nieces.
Celia attended St. Columba Catholic School and University High School in Oakland, CA. From there she started her career in fine menswear beginning with the White House Department Store and retiring after a respected and admirable career as the Head Cashier for Grodinsin San Francisco.
Celia was known for her beauty, elegance, style, and as a woman of strength and determination. Her greatest joy was her family.
Friends may visit Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated, Saturday at 11:30 am at St. Dominic's Church, Our Lady Chapel,2390 Bush St., San Francisco. Donations may be made to the . Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
