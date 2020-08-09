Cesar Ribeiro

Cesar A Ribeiro
April 13, 1920 - June 30, 2020
Cesar's goal in life was to reach 100 which he achieved in April. His biggest thrill in life was ballroom dancing and for many years he led dance classes via Golden Gate Park Senior Center. He also enjoyed music and singing classes. Cesar was born in Taunton MA, but at a young age moved to Madeira Islands. At age 18, he returned to Boston MA where met and he married his first wife Marion. In 1945, Cesar and family moved to SF due to job opportunity to work for Southern Pacific Railroad as a fireman. He worked his way up the ranks where he retired as a locomotive engineer after 34 years of service. He married his second wife Karen in 1980 and she predeceased him in 2004. Later in life he became a companion with his lifelong friend Margaret Kelly and they enjoyed playing Yahtzee together. Cesar was proud to live independently and was still able to drive a car before his passed. He enjoyed life and fortunately was in good health until passed to be with the Lord. Cesar son John predeceased him in 2016. Cesar is survived by daughter Anne and sons Leonard and Bill along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A small private memorial service will be held at sea. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation may direct it to charity of your choice
.