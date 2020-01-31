|
|
Charlene Marie Trautner (Tobias)
Apr 8, 1937 – Jan 26, 2020It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, and sister Charlene Marie Trautner, on January 26, 2020 at the age of 82 years. The second of four children born to Charles and Theresa Tobias on April 8, 1937 in San Francisco. From an early age, Charlene enjoyed hiking and playing with her siblings in the Noriega Street neighborhood hills. The family later moved from the Sunset to the Parkside District near Pine Lake. She attended Catholic school during her formative educational years, St. Anne School and Presentation High School (Class of 1954). Charlene married Herbert Joseph Trautner Jr., at the age of 21, in 1958, and together they had five children. Encouraged by her husband, she finished her college degree at San Francisco State University, becoming a teacher, while raising her family, and later a day care center director, and an adult education teacher.
After 15 years of living in Daly City, the family moved to the East Bay suburb of Lafayette in 1974, where she and her husband Herb, SF Water Department plumbing supervisor (retired), continued raising their family. During these years Charlene also enjoyed walking, hiking, bicycling, tennis, yoga and taking care of the family dog, Blaze.
Following the passing of her beloved husband Herb in 1993, Charlene moved to downtown Danville's Stony Brook residential community. She especially loved travelling with her daughters to Hawaii and the Monterey Peninsula. Charlene was also able to appreciate and share world travel with family and friends, but she was most at home with her local hiking, walking, and coffee groups.
Throughout the years, Charlene always looked forward to meeting up with her Presentation High School friends for their annual get-togethers which she cherished. As a giving person in her community, she volunteered as docent at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley for many years. Her top priority and focus though remained with her children and grandchildren, through her constant dedication of time and loving support.
As a devout Catholic, Charlene lived her life, even in illness, with an unwavering faith in God, a heart filled with love, peace, and forgiveness.
Charlene is survived by her sister Barbara Sturla, two brothers Charles Jr. and David Tobias, her children, Michael Trautner, his wife Rina, Julie Post, Annette Edelenbos, Joseph Trautner Sr., his wife Gina, Herbert Trautner III, his wife Cheryl, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Funeral and reception to be held at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Danville, CA on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:30am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020