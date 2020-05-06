Charles K. AlderCharles Konstantin Alder DDS of Danville, California died on May 2, 2020 at the age of 94 from complications of heart failure. Charles was born to Ludwig Adler and Ottilie née Gottschalk in Duisburg, Germany on September 9, 1925. In 1933, to flee the Nazi persecution of the Jews, Charles, his parents, and two brothers left Germany for Zurich, Switzerland where they held citizenship, and from there emigrated in 1941 to the United States to settle in Berkeley, California. Charles was enormously proud of his life as a naturalized and assimilated American. Upon completing a final year at Berkeley High School and earning his degree from the University of Southern California's School of Dentistry in 1947, he served in the U.S. army where he developed his skill as a dentist, a practice he pursued for more than 50 years in his offices at 1653 Solano Avenue in Berkeley. After many years in Kensington, with a second home on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, he moved to Danville.



Charles was an extraordinarily generous man who was devoted to his family, his friends, and the thousands of dental patients he treated with skill, patience, and gentle professionalism. As a young man in Switzerland he had learned to ski, climbing the slopes with skins strapped to the bottoms of his skis, and there was nothing he loved more than spending time at his home in Tahoe, skiing in the Sierras or boating on the lake. He took delight in the latest technology: hybrid cars, electronic gear, and dental equipment. And his views on American life and politics evolved with the times. He preferred a square meal at Fat Apple's in El Cerrito to a fancy plate at Chez Panisse; but he was willing to go to a two-star restaurant to be with his family. And he was always optimistic, despite personal losses and global tragedies.



Charles leaves behind his beloved daughter, Stephanie Marion Zetah, her daughter Joanna Bartz and her husband Brian, plus his three great-grandchildren, Theodore, Elijah, and Owen. Charles lost his beloved son Clifford Louis Alder to cancer in 2007. He was also predeceased by his first wife Patricia (mother to Steffie and Clif) and his second wife, Dolores née Fernandez, who filled his later years with joy and adventure, and brought a second family into his life: Michael, Shane, Kendall (deceased), and their families. He also leaves behind his twin brother, Berni Alder, his best friend and constant companion of 94 years, as well as Berni's wife Esther and their children, Ken, Dan, and Janet and their families. He also leaves behind his nephew Larry Alder, son of Charles' deceased brother, Henry and his wife Benne, and Larry's family.



Charles had a gift for friendship. Notable among them is Karl Linzmeier, who worked with Charles at Tahoe, and his dental colleagues, Thomas Adame and James Forbes, who continued his practice. There is no scheduled memorial service. Donations may be made to any charity, or to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.



