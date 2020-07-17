Charles Alford

Charles Herbert AlfordDec. 3, 1928 - July 11, 2020Charles Herbert Alford, loving husband of Joan Franz Alford, passed away at home on July 11, 2020 with his loving wife at his side.He was born December 3, 1928 in New Orleans and spent his boyhood years in Amite, Louisiana before enlisting in the Navy ROTC and later the Navy.Chuck served in the Navy from April 1948 to March 1952 and was stationed on the USS Arequipa.Before heading behind enemy lines in the Korea War, Chuck was shipped to Treasure Island every fall to play football for the Navy.After the Navy, Chuck, lived in Vallejo where he married his first wife and welcomed his three sons, Terry, David and Paul.Chuck moved to Tahoe in 1960 to work for the Olympics and lived there until 1978 when he married his sweetheart, Joan Franz, whom he met skiing 11 years earlier. Chuck loved skiing and spent many years on the ski patrol, including as president of the SLT Ski Patrol in 1966-1967. He spent 25 years with Pacific Bell and retired in 1978 when he and Joan settled in Oakland. Chuck continued to keep busy in retirement, investing in real estate and running a management consultant firm with Joan.Ever a sportsman, Chuck was a certified instructor for California Fish and Game and hunter safety.Chuck was a man of faith, joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1980s and remaining a dedicated and devoted disciple for the rest of his life, including 15 years of service in the Oakland Temple and active service in the Church's girls camp program.An active member of his community, Chuck belonged to the Business Men's Garden Club, Lake Merritt Breakfast Club, Lakeview Club and Claremont Swim club. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Veteran's Remembrance Committee, including one year as president.Military honors and interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.The family welcomes donations in Chuck's honor to the Veterans Remembrance Committee (4444 International Blvd. Oakland, CA 94601)