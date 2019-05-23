Charles S. Aronstam Charles S. Aronstam, fondly known as 'Charlie', passed away peacefully in his home on May 16, 2019.

Charles was born in Atlanta on July 31, 1919. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with an engineering degree. While an undergraduate, he was a member of the track team. During World War II he trained at the Naval Academy. On assignment with the Navy he was stationed in Tiburon where he was responsible for tending to submarine nets under the Golden Gate Bridge. He then served in the Pacific before returning to California.

He had a career in the securities business working in San Francisco and Menlo Park for J. Barth and Co., Dean Witter Reynolds and Morgan Stanley. After his retirement, he served as a volunteer until 2017 with the Lucille Packard Foundation.

After the death of his first wife, Nancy Green, with whom he raised three children; he met and married his beloved Peggy, 'Suga', in 1972. They shared forty-seven years together traveling the world and spending time at their vacation home in Lake Tahoe with family and friends golfing, hiking, boating, cross country skiing and playing dominoes. They were avid supporters of the Stanford football and basketball teams. They enjoyed attending performances of the SF Symphony and fox trotting in each others arms on the dance floor whenever the opportunity presented itself. He was a member of the Stanford Golf Club, Menlo Circus Club, Glenbrook Club and Menlo Park Rotary Club.

Charles cherished the love of those he was closest to and they will feel his absence every day.

He is survived by his wife Peggy, children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. A true Southern gentleman who will be missed by all those who were fortunate to have him in their lives.

Contributions may be made to the Charles and Peggy Aronstam Fellowship in Child Health at the Lucile Packard Foundation or to a .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary