Chuck Barberini Sadly, on February 20, 2019, Chuck passed away surrounded by family and friends due to an auto accident related injuries. He is survived by Fran, his wife of 61 years and his children Chucker (Tracy), Carolyn Dame (Fred) and Debbie Casey (Abe) the late Kevin (Maria) and Diane. His grandchildren Tess, Charlie, Chris, Erin, Cole, Claire and Vincent, all loved being spoiled by their Pop.

A native San Franciscan, born June 5, 1935, a proud son of Louie and Margie. Brother to the Sanchez St. Barberinis, Lou (Kathy), Cis (John), Rita (Jerry), Jo, Kitty, Angie (Boyd), Eddie (Sue), Mary (FS), Bo (Lou), Johnny (Julie)…staples of St. Paul's Parish for many years.

After graduating from Riordan HS '53 he joined his father's business as a carpenter then a general contractor later working for the Archdiocese of San Francisco. He was passionate about the youth sports teams that he coached to many championships.

He enjoyed playing handball at the Olympic Club and San Mateo Elks as well as hunting at the OADC. He lived for the 3 F's: Faith, Family and Friends. Chuck was the first to offer help and the last to ask for help. Uncle Chuck will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and god-children.

Friends may visit Monday, February 25th, 2019 after 5:30pm at Church of the Visitacion, 655 Sunnydale Ave., SF. Where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00am at Church of the Visitacion where Chuck was a constant figure for the last 55 years. Private interment, Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.







