More Obituaries for Charles Brusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Brusco

Charles Brusco Obituary
Charles Howard Brusco

May 24, 1936 – July 21, 2019

Charles Howard Brusco passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 at the age of 83.

He is survived by his partner of 35 years Thelma Holycross, his daughters Carrie Gilbert and Heidi Funkhouser, his two grandchildren Rob and Lauren Funkhouser. His brothers Howard and Joe Brusco, his sisters Charlotte and Virginia Brusco. He was a third generation San Franciscan.
He resided in American Canyon and was a business owner. He was a 49er Faithful season ticket holder for 60 years. He will be missed by all.
His celebration of life will be private.

Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 26, 2019
