Charles William Bucher Sr.
Charles William Bucher Sr., born January 22, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio, died at home in Berkeley on November 25, 2020 at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his parents Agnes Honora (Cull) and Clement John Bucher, Aunt Mame and Uncle Al Baker, and his siblings Martha, Frank, Tom, Jim, Sue, John, and Molly. He is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 64 years, and his children Daniel (Jastonie), Richard (Courtney), Katy (Stig), Charles Jr., and Tony, and his beloved grandson Ryan, in addition to many nieces and nephews and the Bakers' grandchildren.
Charlie was a loving and adventurous spirit who treated his family and friends with great kindness and generosity. He nurtured his deep Catholic faith and built lifelong ties to the worship community at St. Mary Magdalen parish in Berkeley.
Burdened at age 4 with a profound hearing loss due to scarlet fever, and the death of his father at 5, Charlie had the great good fortune to be taken in and raised by his dear Aunt Mame and Uncle Al Baker in their modest home in Miamisburg, Ohio in the depths of the Great Depression. Charlie thrived under their care.
He attended elementary and high school in Miamisburg with his lifelong buddy Don Heil. Their youthful misadventures, as well as those with good friend Joe Barnhart, made for delightful anecdotes.
Midway through his engineering studies at the University of Dayton, Charlie determined that he would pursue his dream to venture out to California. He left Dayton at age 22 without telling anyone in his close-knit family, and at Chicago's Union Station decided to buy a ticket to San Francisco. Before boarding the Southern Pacific Streamliner for the Overland Route, he posted a letter to his mother explaining his decision and was rewarded with her approval.
Upon arrival in San Francisco he took up residence at the Embarcadero YMCA. Within 3 weeks he found employment with the State Division of Highways, joining the survey crew for the 101 Highway at Hospital Curve. This was the beginning of his 43-year career as a Civil Engineer with Caltrans.
Charlie delighted in exploring San Francisco and was a regular in North Beach nightspots like Gino & Carlo. One fateful evening, at a crowded gathering at the Old St. Mary's Club, he caught the attention of Mary Elizabeth Gerrity, who was impressed with his looks and composure, and won over by his warmth and kindness.
Never one to rush things, Charlie proposed to Mary two months later at her Pine Street apartment after a day together at the 1956 St Patrick's Day parade. He was married to the love of his life and best friend at Old St. Mary's on June 23, 1956 by Father McGarrity CSP. Following their marriage, he enrolled at UC Berkeley, and completed his degree in civil engineering in 1960, and shortly thereafter bought their first home in Berkeley.
Charlie was an early advocate for civil rights and joined the NAACP in 1956. An avid sports fan, he attended the first Giants game in San Francisco and was able to recall details of track meets and baseball games more than 60 years later. He was pleased that Cal still possessed the Axe when he passed away.
Charlie became a committed runner in the late 1970s. A regular at DSE club runs, he completed seven marathons and for a period was running 10 miles a day.
Charlie worked for Caltrans during a golden age of highway building. He began his career surveying Highway 101 through San Francisco and went on to key roles in the design of Highway 280 and many other important projects throughout the region. In later years he mentored many young engineers and became a leading advocate for the disabled at Caltrans, serving as statewide chair of the Disabled Advisory Committee.
In his 50s Charlie became a volunteer with Alta Bates Hospice program and Tenderloin Elderfriends, spending many rewarding hours as a companion to terminally ill patients and lonely elderly shut-ins in their homes.
During this period his travel horizons began to expand. He and Mary made many trips to Ireland to explore the country of his ancestors – Culls, Delaneys, and McShanes - and developed a deep love for the land and her people.
After his retirement from Caltrans at 64, Charlie enjoyed many years of life in good health in the heart of family life with Mary. He was a daily communicant at St. Mary Magdalen Church through his 90th birthday, and on his daily walks enjoyed visits to the Little Free Libraries of the neighborhood. The dozens of books forming 'Jenga' piles next to his living room easy chair honor the Bucher family name ("books" in German) and the family's love of learning. Charlie was a wonderful husband and father and a bright beacon of love who is deeply missed. The family is grateful for the support of our family, friends, and wonderful caregivers over the past several months.
Donations may be made in Charlie's memory to the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose or to a charity of your choice
.
A private funeral Mass will be held in January, followed by interment at Sunset View Cemetery, El Cerrito CA. A larger Mass and Celebration of Life will be arranged at St. Mary Magdalen as soon as such gatherings are deemed safe.