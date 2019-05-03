Charles Dean Hale 1945 - 2019 Charles Dean Hale, Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019.

Dean,to most who knew him, was born on August 27, 1945 in Dallas TX to Charles Nathan Hale and Eva Mae Knighton Hale. When Dean was 6 months old his father, Charles, an Air Force pilot, was transferred to Tokyo at Tachikawa Air Base. Dean and his sister , Carole, went there with their mother and were there until 1951 when his father was transferred back the the US. They lived several different places around the US at that time, with Tacoma, WA and Hanford, CA being the longest. Dean graduated from Hanford High school and after college he began working for Armstrong Tire Co. He had many jobs with them. He met his wife, Arlene Ciuffreda in 1975 when he was transferred to the San Francisco Bay Area for work. He and Arlene were married on May 20, 1978 in San Francisco where they lived until his death. In 1988, Armstrong Tires was purchased by Pirelli Tire Company of Milan, Italy and Dean continued to work for them until he retired in 2011. His last job at Pirelli, he was in charge of Pirelli's largest account, Discount Tire /America's Tire Company for 12 years. He was a Senior Key Account Executive in charge of their account. He loved his many different jobs along the way. He was always ready to teach people about tires, educating them about some little known facts. Dean loved to travel with his wife and her parents, Matteo and Inez Ciuffreda, and the four of them enjoyed many wonderful trips. Dean loved to follow the Formula 1 races and would share posts and comments with many on facebook's F1 page.





Dean is survived by his wife of 40 years, Arlene; his sister, Carole Connor (Bill) and her children, Cheryl (Wally) Stasinowsky, Craig (Laurie) Thornley,and Chris (Stacey) Thornley, and their families. He is also survived by Arlene's cousin John (Mary) Imbimbo and their children, John (Jen) Imbimbo, Joseph (Gregg Ellen) Imbimbo, Nicholas ( Kelly) Imbimbo, Dante (Giovanna) Imbimbo, and Gina Imbimbo( Lucas Valtenbergs) and their children. Dean is godfather to Nicholas Imbimbo. Not having children of their own, he and Arlene have always said that they lived vicariously through John and Mary's children. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members.

Friends are invited to visit starting at 5pm and for the Rosary at 7pm on Monday, May 6th, at McAvoy O'Hara, Geary Blvd. at 10th Ave. in San Francisco and to the Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, May 7th, at St. Anne of the Sunset Church, 850 Judah St. in San Francisco. Burial will be held privately.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 4 to May 6, 2019