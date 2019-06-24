Charles Hankammer Mr. Charles Robert Hankammer of San Francisco, CA – died in his home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was 93 years old.

Charles, known by his family as "Chick" and friends as "Charlie," was born on February 3, 1926 to George Sr. and Alvira (nee Decker) Hankammer in Belleville, IL. He attended Belleville Township Highschool before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1944. During WWII he served as a CSG2, cooking for the troop trains passing through Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, CA. After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, Charles worked as a short order cook at Fosters, Inc. in San Francisco, CA. When the Korean War broke out, he returned to active duty at China Lake, with a final discharge from Naval service in 1952.

Charles was a proud member of the Hotel and Restaurant Employees and Bartenders International Union Local #2 AFL-CIO since June 1946. He spent many years working at Sears Fine Food in San Francisco, where he was featured on the Pacific Currents television show highlighting his talent as the "best egg-man in California."

In addition to his life-long passions of music and dancing, Charles was civic-minded and worked as a polling station inspector for the Department of Elections for many years. He also worked as a clerk for the 2000 Census in San Francisco, going door to door in the Richmond District gathering census data.

Charles is survived by nieces Linette Cash of Beaverton, OR, Donna Martin, Mary Beth Becker, Lydia Hankammer, and nephew Michael Kling, all of Belleville, IL. He is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Teresa Hankammer, and sisters and brothers-in-law June and Leroy Schaefer, Shirley and Edward Kling, and brother and sister-in-law George and Rose Hankammer.

At Charles' request, his body was donated to the Willed Body Program at the University of California, San Francisco for the advancement of science.

