Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles S. 'Duke' Hardeman 1923 - 2019 A distinguished Naval officer, respected businessman, loving father, a devoted husband and a loyal friend, Charles Stanley Hardeman Sr -- a.k.a. 'Duke' -- passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 just three weeks shy of his 96th birthday.



Duke lived a long and accomplished life, he loved his family and friends and had a positive impact on everyone he met. Duke was a tour de force who lived life with passion, purpose and a contagious smile always at the ready. Famous for his sense of humor and engaging laugh, Duke loved deeply, he loved to sing, play piano and he appreciated all that life had to offer. He was a man of great inspiration in his family, personal, business and Naval lives, achieving remarkable things in every aspect of his life.



Duke is survived by his three sons: Charles Hardeman, Jr., Stanford Hardeman and Mark Hardeman. From his sons, Duke has five grandchildren: Dr. Joe, Rose, Matthew, Hannah and Samantha. All of his grandchildren spent happy childhood days with their grandparents during the 'Hardeman-Torscher' family reunions in locations across America and beyond.



A proud San Franciscan, Duke Hardeman was born in the city on March 9, 1923. He graduated from St Monica's School and Washington High School where he met his future wife, Frances Vivienne Hillstrom - known to all as 'Betty'. Immediately after high school, Duke knew his future path. He applied to and was accepted into King's Point Naval Academy where he graduated with honors on December 3, 1943. Soon after graduation Duke was commissioned into the United States Navy as an ensign officer.



Charles Hardeman was known to friends and family as 'Duke', a nickname given to him by his mother, Clara Hardeman. It is said the nickname stemmed from the fact that 'Duke' was very particular in everything he did, and his eye for detail, even in his early years, was incredibly precise. Duke's father was Dr. Vincent Valentine Hardeman – family and friends called him 'Daddy Doc', a physician and surgeon who practiced medicine in San Francisco. Dr Hardeman taught at Stanford University School of Medicine. Also a proud member of the armed forces, Duke's father served in the US Army as a medical officer during World War I.



Deeply in love at the age of 20, Duke and Betty were married December 18, 1943 at St. Monica's Catholic Church, San Francisco. They spent their honeymoon at the Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley Hills, Oakland, California. Their family started to grow 16 months later with the arrival of their first son Charles Stanley Hardeman Jr.



Duke joined the World War II effort in 1944 as a Naval officer, serving as ship's Chief Engineer on the USS Butte, APA 68, a troop carrier that was instrumental in major invasions of the South Pacific, including Iwo Jima, Saipan, the Philippines, and Okinawa. Duke continued to serve in the Navy Reserves until he retired in 1968, with temporary duty at the Pentagon, CINCPAC Fleet & Naval War College with duties briefing the US Joint Chief of Staff on assigned intelligence situations. He was very proud of his 26 years Naval service, retiring with the rank of full Commander.



Soon after the war ended, Duke returned to San Francisco and entered private business, first as a Senior Lab Engineer with Ray Oil Burner Company, then as Senior Design Engineer for Enterprise Engine & Foundry Company, followed by a senior management position with E Sugarman before he founded C.S. Hardeman, Inc., a general contracting, heating and air conditioning company with the main office located on Harrison Street in San Francisco. He continued operating the company until he retired in 1986, having completed many milestone projects in the San Francisco Bay Area including the mechanical systems for St. Mary's Cathedral, High School & Rectory, the 20 story 1080 Chestnut Street Apartment Building, the Offices and Systems Facilities for I. Magnin Company, plus a number of major high technology facilities, including specialist facilities for Industrial Light and Magic, Skywalker Sound in San Rafael and Skywalker Ranch in Marin County, a Cyclotron installation for the US Navy and a Missile Tracking station in the Indian Ocean for the National Space Administration. CS Hardeman was the leading mechanical contracting firm for government projects, including the United States Court of Appeals and Post Office as well as for a number of banks, office and commercial buildings, apartments and motels, restaurants, department stores, schools, theaters and radio stations throughout the Bay Area.



Duke was much admired and respected for his business acumen where he provided work for a large team of people for four decades and also served in leadership roles as President for the California Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning National Association (CAL SMACNA); President, American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE); Chairman SMACNA Solar Committee and Technical Advisory Committee; Chairman, National Labor Sub-Committee (SMACNA); Executive Vice President, On-Site Electrical International; Secretary, Eastern Mobile Power Company; Founder and Executive Vice President of Solar Energy Heating Inc; and, Trustee, Local 104 Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Trust Health & Welfare Trust. In 1978 Duke was appointed by California Governor Jerry Brown to the SOLARCAL Council Executive Board.



In the 1950s Duke and Betty moved their young family from San Francisco to Sleepy Hollow (San Anselmo) in Marin County, where they raised their three sons, and traveled the world with several of their closest friends. Always a devoted family man, Duke provided wonderful experiences for his family, whether at the Sleepy Hollow Clubhouse or spending summers boating and winters skiing at Lake Tahoe where he and Betty had built a vacation home that was full of fun and laughter. He enjoyed taking friends and family sailing on his boat 'The Tenderly' on the San Francisco Bay and occasionally up the Sacramento Delta. A keen sportsman, Duke (and Betty) excelled at playing tennis with friends and family at the San Francisco and San Rafael tennis clubs.



Heartbreak came to Duke and Betty when they lost an infant daughter named Elizabeth at just 8 weeks old. Elizabeth was their child born between Stan and Mark. Until his dying day, Duke lovingly remembered his beloved daughter Elizabeth.



Duke's first wife, Betty, passed away from cancer in 1986. Two years later Duke married his second wife - Carol Torscher and moved to her native Denver, Colorado. He loved living in Denver and enjoyed spending time with Carol and her extended family consisting of five daughters – Glenda, Pamela, Tamara, Sondra and Dianna, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Duke was still driving his much loved Mercedes into his 90s. He also enjoyed a round of golf at the Red Rock Golf Club in Colorado on a frequent basis and only put down his clubs at age 92. Another of Duke's passions was driving his Mercedes to the local supermarket, where he spent many hours pushing his cart up and down the aisles and greeting every member of staff by name and with a smile. Duke enjoyed cooking and entertaining at home and his trips to the supermarket provided an opportunity to connect with others and gather ingredients for the meals he would prepare for family and friends. His Minestrone soup was a very popular specialty and his Swedish Pancake breakfast was beyond delicious, always a favorite of the grandkids.



As an accomplished swimmer and football player in his early years Duke was an avid 49er fan and enjoyed taking his sons to Kesar Stadium to watch the 'Niners' play but had to split loyalties when he moved to Denver to be with Carol and became a Broncos fan as well. In his last years, Duke often suggested that he thought that he might have missed an opportunity to play for the 49ers had it not been for the interruption of WWII.



Duke lived the last year of his life in Loyalton, California – close by was his middle son Stan, his wife Janis and two grandchildren Dr. Joe and Rose who were regular visitors. His eldest son Charles, wife Kathryn and grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah also visited Duke at his care home in Loyalton. Youngest son Mark, wife Kristen and granddaughter Samantha visited Duke many times in his last year.



Duke's deep love and connection didn't stop with people, he was an animal lover. His great joy was his dogs, most recently his Poodles 'Duchess' and 'Heidi', his constant companions for 15 years. Even in his last days Duke's eyes would light up when his family arrived with their own dogs to visit with him.



Special thanks go out to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Eastern Plumas Health Care facility in Loyalton. Duke's family very much appreciates all of the warm-hearted caregivers who provided him with dignity and grace in his last year. He was a very popular resident and brought smiles to many faces.



There's always such a missing part of our hearts and spirit, when we lose someone we love so dearly. Our memories, though, will always stay with us to let us remember the gift we were given by having them in our lives. An incredible and inspirational man, Duke Hardeman was a 'noble man, dedicated to his family and his country'. Our dad had a full, meaningful, and wonderful life enriched with the love of his family and friends. In turn, he was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Indeed, 'the Duke' has left a legacy that we will miss but we see also a very long, adventurous and happy life and, now that we are preparing for his memorial, we get to look back on all of those fond memories that bring a smile not sadness.

