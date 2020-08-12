Charles I. (Chuck)Hensley
April 23, 1938 – August 4, 2020
Chuck Hensley went home to God on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was surrounded by family at his home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and soulmate Maripat and his sister Madlyn Schmidt. Chuck was born in San Diego, California on April 23, 1938. He lived with his parents and sister and attended grade school in Honolulu, Hawaii, Palmer, Alaska, and Long Beach, California. He graduated from Torrance High School in Torrance, California.
After completing his Junior year at University of Southern California, Chuck graduated with a degree in Business Administration from California State University Long Beach. He completed the Senior Executive Program at Stanford University Graduate of Business. Chuck was a supportive Alumni of Stanford University and California State University Long Beach.
Chuck's experience included working at Pacific Bell from 1957 until 1995. During his tenure at Pacific Bell, he held senior executive leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer. Chuck also was the President of Alaska Network Systems, Inc. for three years, and Chuck held senior executive leadership roles at Healy & Co from 2000 until 2012.
After serving as a member of the United States Naval Institute for 50 Years, Chuck was awarded and designated a Golden Life Member in January 2004.
Chuck was loving, generous, loyal, compassionate, hardworking and talented. Chuck loved to learn and was a voracious reader of history and mysteries. He loved nature, fishing and traveling, and most of all being with family and friends.
Chuck leaves a legacy of strength, devotion, love, inspiration, integrity and faith to his children Pamela Savre and Daniece Williams; his grandchildren, Michelle Ramirez and spouse Tommy, Shannon Williams-Juarez and spouse Ruben, Crissy Darmstadt and spouse Mike, Bobby Savre, Laura Savre and Matt Williams; and his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bella, Isaiah and Mia; and nephew Paul Schmidt and family.
Our hearts will always miss him, but we rejoice that he has joined all of his loved ones that have gone before him.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial gifts be made the American Cancer Society
at: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/ChuckHensley
Due to the Pandemic, a Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held in the near future via Zoom. An invite will be sent to all family and friends.