Charles Metcalf
Charles W. Metcalf Jr.

Charles Winthrop Metcalf Jr., passed away on December 2, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born on November 9, 1923, in Janesville Wisconsin to Charles Winthrop Metcalf Sr. and Amy Helmer Metcalf. His education at Stanford University was interrupted by WWII. He served in the Army in France and Germany. After the war he returned to Stanford where he received both his undergraduate degree and MBA. He proposed to Barbara Ross in the Redwood Room of the Clift Hotel in San Francisco, and they were married in 1953. They raised their three children - David, Susan & Sharon - while he established his own accounting firm and worked as a Certified Public Accountant. After Barbara passed away, he married Joyce Nedde, and they had a daughter Melissa. Dad will be interred at the Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga California. He is survived by his 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2020.
