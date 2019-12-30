|
|
Charles Robert MichaelCharles Robert Michael, a San Francisco-based investor and philanthropist, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Charles is survived by members of his loving family including his wife and best friend of 36 years, Teresa Michael, his step-son, William Wright and wife, Elizabeth, his grandchildren, Samuel and Lily Wright, his sister-in-laws, Marilyn Terlecki, Alice McCann, Erika Michael, and many nieces and nephews. Charles is predeceased by his parents, Jakob and Erna Michael, his brother, Ernie Michael, his sister, Jackie Errera and husband, Paul Errera.
Charles was born in The Hague, Holland on April 21, 1937 to Jakob and Erna Sondheimer Michael, originally from Frankfurt Am Mein, Germany. The family immigrated to the United States in April 1939 where they settled on the Upper Westside of Manhattan. Charles began his business career working in his father's private holding company until 1973. Charles then moved to San Francisco and became an independent investor. Charles pursued his passion for Jewish history, art, culture, and medical research. We wish him a fervent Shalom.
A celebration of life service will be held at Temple Emanu-El 2 Lake Street San Francisco at 11:30 AM on January 3, 2020.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020