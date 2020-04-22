Home

Charles Miller

Charles Miller Obituary
Charles (Chuck) L. Miller

Charles (Chuck) L. Miller, 81, passed away peacefully on April 18 with his sister at his side. He will be deeply missed by his sister, Suzanne Burtt, brother, Richard, and long-time friend, Harriett Olson. He was a loving, respected, and giving uncle to his six nieces and nephew and many great-nieces and –nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Bernice, and brother, Steven. Originally from Pittsburgh, a graduate of Langley High School and the University of Pittsburgh, Chuck moved to San Francisco in the 1970's. He worked for U.S. Steel and then as an independent accountant, helping many people with their taxes. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his memory. Donations to honor his memory can be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
