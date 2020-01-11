|
Charles R. Mohn
June 8, 1942-December 17, 2019
Charles "Chuck" Mohn was the son of the late Mary Taylor Mohn and Robert H. Mohn (SFFD). Chuck was a native and near lifelong resident of San Francisco and attended Lawton School, Lincoln High, U.C Berkeley (class of '65), and UCSF Dental School.
Chuck married Francine Bestoso of Newport, RI, 51 years ago before deployment as a
Lt. J.G. in the U.S. Navy for two years on a Swift boat in Vietnam. Settling in S.F., he attended dental school and began a 44 year dental practice at 450 Sutter with a highly valued loyal staff. The goal of being a dentist was set at a very young age, and he embraced his work with a powerful dedication and developed great affection for over two generations of patients.
Chuck's passion for sailing on the SF Bay started as a teenaged Sea Scout. He was a member of the St. Francis Yacht Club and spent his weekends on racing crews competing in regattas most commonly with his dear friend and mentor, Hank Easom, and crew, on the Yucca.
Chuck was an avid cyclist and outdoors person. His early evening bike rides to the Marin Headlands and his seasonal bike tours of remote roads in California were legend. He made near annual visits to Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite to hike and photograph the mountains he had explored on extended camping and backpacking trips as a boy.
Chuck was a family man and generous host to countless friends and family at festive dinners.
After a long battle with cancer, Chuck succumbed. Friends, family, and extraordinary loving neighbors had rallied. Our irreplaceable Chuck is sorely missed! The family thanks Patricia Bestoso, his sister-in-law, who hurried to his side and guided loved ones to help him reach as peaceful a death as possible.
Chuck is succeeded by his loving wife, two children: son,Gregory Mohn of Hawaii; daughter, Christa Mohn and family: Patrick O'Shea, Cyrus and Ayla O'Shea; his sister, Anna Mohn Gade; his nephew, Robert Gade and family; many Bestoso sisters and brothers in-law and nephews and nieces.
There is no immediate plan for a memorial.
Donations may be made to
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020