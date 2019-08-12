|
|
Charles Franklin Rudnick
May 11, 1945 - August 10, 2019Charles Rudnick, award-wining filmmaker, husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a long health struggle at the age of 74. Charles was born on May 11th, 1945 to Mildred (Millie) and Isadore (Izzy) Rudnick. The second of five children, Charles grew up in Los Angeles, CA and attended UC Berkeley. While at Berkeley in the 1960's, Charles witnessed firsthand the Free Speech Movement through his camera lens. Charles played a pivotal role in documenting many of the legendary moments in Bay Area history as an inaugural staff member in KQED's first newsroom. He then founded Film and Video Service (later renamed FVS Media), the first full-service video production company in the San Francisco Bay Area. He had a successful career in commercial film and video production for decades. He loved his work and he loved fishing, however nothing gave him more pleasure in life than his family.
He is survived by his wife Carmen Crotti, his five children Rachel (Sean Cavanaugh), Nina (Mniska Lamb), Tessa (Dan Green), Kelly (Eduardo Hernandez), and Margi (Devin), his five grandchildren Ruby, Lucien, Shira, Calder, and Matteo, his siblings Joe, Deborah, Mike, Dan; and dozens of beloved nieces and nephews and in-laws.
A celebration of Charles's life will be held at a late date. Donations may be made in his honor to Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019