Charles Ruef
Charles Patrick Ruef
July 3, 1939 - September 3, 2020
The third of five children, Charlie was born in San Francisco to Edward and Julia Ruef. He grew up in the Avenues, attending St. Gabriel's Grammar School and graduating from Riordan High School.

Charlie began his plumbing career at age nineteen and became a longstanding member of Union Local 38 in San Francisco. Although he was an excellent plumber known for his neatness and precision, he could not wait to retire!

He proudly served in the US Marine Corps Reserves.

He was a caring father and family man who enjoyed spending oodles of time with his daughter and son. He loved his family and he loved having fun. Over the years he had a blast golfing, bike riding, swimming, hiking, sipping a Blue Sapphire martini, and playing the ponies!

Before his health decline, he enjoyed many years living at Woodlakes in San Mateo. He also took regular vacations to Honolulu, spending hours swimming miles out into the ocean.

His favorite sports team was the Oakland A's. What a bummer that he missed the end of the season with the A's having a real shot at making it to and winning the World Series!

Preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Richard E. Ruef, Charlie is survived by his beloved children Terri-Lyn Ruef-Sowers (James) and Richard Paul Ruef (Leeann), loving former wife Linda Ruef, cherished grandchildren James Sowers, Nicole Sowers (Ryan Kubiak), William Ruef, and Robert Ruef, and one treasured great-granddaughter Amy Catherine Kubiak. He was so proud to be a great grandfather. He is also survived by his three wonderful sisters Catherine McDonald, Mary Johnston, and Anna Calleja as well as his best friend Denise Norack.

Charlie made a big impact on everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all. Truck drivin', hard drinkin', country music lovin' Charlie Ruef!

Due to current circumstances, his life will be celebrated in a private gathering.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
