Charles Sommer
December 28, 1934 - October 24, 2019Charles Sommer, Age 84, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Clackamas, Oregon. Charles was born in Manhattan, NY and grew up in the Lower East Side and in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He spent most of his adult life in San Carlos, CA. Charles spent his working life in the clothing (shmata) business, his two main employers being Koret of California and Levi Strauss. He is pre-deceased by his wife Pearl (2006), having been married for almost 51 years. He was the father of Gary (Marti), David (Mimi) and Leslie Sukin (Alan). He was the adoring grandfather to Adam Sommer and to Brandon, Jordan and Paris Sukin. Charles enjoyed life and loved to socialize. He was known as the "cool" dad growing up and for his terrific sense of fashion style He had recently moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon to be closer to Gary and Adam. Alll who knew him enjoyed being around him. His extensive family and many friends will miss him and will remember him as being great company to be around. A service is yet to be planned, but he will ultimately be laid to rest next to Pearl at Skylawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent in memory of Charles to the Jewish Family and Children's Services (www.jfcs.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019