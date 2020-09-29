Charles Stancil

Charles Edward StancilAug 31, 1950 - Sept 27, 2020Charles Edward Stancil (AKA, Charlie, Chuck & The Chuckster) passed away peacefully on Sunday Sept. 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Janet, his sons Bret (Kylie) Scott (Alicia) and four beautiful grandchildren Madison, Jacob, Nicole and Sawyer. Chuck is also survived by his sister Gay, brother Jeff (Donna) and too many nieces and nephews to list here.Born Aug 31, 1950 in Auburn, Chuck was a lifelong resident of California. He was an avid Hunter, Golfer, Snow Skier, always known as the life of the party and a force on the dance floor as his alter ego "Jake Blues"Chuck and his brother ran a successful printing business for 40 years where he loved and was loved by his "Hatcher Family."A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a future date.