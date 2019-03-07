Brother Charles Tallerico September 10, 1940 – March 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5th after short battle with cancer. He is proceeded in death by his father Joseph, mother Angelina (Mete) and sister Dolores (Tallerico) Mingrone. He is survived by niece Jeanna Sandy Winder and nephews Mark Mingrone, Matthew Mingrone and Michael Mingrone.

Brother Charles, a native of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, began his religious life as a Franciscan brother in Andover, Massachusetts in the early 1960's. He spent several years ministering to the Lawrence County Jail and the surrounding local community. His tenure also included many years of service at the Christian Formation Center.

After moving to California in early 1980's, Brother Charles continued his spiritual involvement by being an active member and the Minister of Christian Service as well a vital part of the pastoral team at the St. Paul of the Shipwreck Church in San Francisco.

Aside from his religious work, Brother Charles was employed by the city of Daly City for over 20 years. He retired in 2014 as Computer Operator Technician.

Brother Charles had a tremendous impact on all that met him. He enjoyed movies, good food and always displayed a zest for life, his lord and savior Jesus Christ and his church family. He was fun loving man who always put the needs of other above his own. He will be sorely missed by his community, his friends and his family.

A Catholic Mass and celebration of Brother Charles's life will be held Saturday, March 9 at Noon at the St. Paul of the Shipwreck Church 1122 Jamestown Ave, San Francisco, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Paul of the Shipwreck church.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019