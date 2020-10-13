1/
Charles (Charlie) Tooth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Charlie) Edward Tooth

Charles (Charlie) Edward Tooth, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2020 at his home. Survived by his wife of 53 yrs Ann. Charlie was a native San Franciscan. He attended Balboa High School and served in the S.F.P.D. for 7 years. He left the force to attend SF State University for a Master's degree in Education. He taught in the Jefferson School District for 27 years at Junior High level. He put great effort into innovative remedial work with his students. He had a fine sense of humor and enjoyed sharing ideas and opinions. He loved staying active and enjoyed swimming, skiing, biking, hiking and travel. Charlie was a member of Masons Burlingame 400. He lived a principled life that was filled with dear friends.

Due to pandemic there will be no service at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved