Charles (Charlie) Edward ToothCharles (Charlie) Edward Tooth, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2020 at his home. Survived by his wife of 53 yrs Ann. Charlie was a native San Franciscan. He attended Balboa High School and served in the S.F.P.D. for 7 years. He left the force to attend SF State University for a Master's degree in Education. He taught in the Jefferson School District for 27 years at Junior High level. He put great effort into innovative remedial work with his students. He had a fine sense of humor and enjoyed sharing ideas and opinions. He loved staying active and enjoyed swimming, skiing, biking, hiking and travel. Charlie was a member of Masons Burlingame 400. He lived a principled life that was filled with dear friends.Due to pandemic there will be no service at this time.