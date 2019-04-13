Charles Allen Wall, M.D. On April 11, 2019, the world lost a true gentleman. Charles Allen Wall, M.D., an innovative surgeon and beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, died peacefully with his family at his side.

A fourth-generation San Franciscan, son of Albina Rossi and Charles Allen Wall, D.D.S. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Doris, four younger brothers: Peter, John, Robert and Richard, and his grandson Andrew Brooks.

Dr. C. Allen Wall was a strong example of family values, faith, integrity, perseverance and hard work. Survived by his six children and their spouses: Charles (Susan), Elizabeth (Mark), Catherine (Stephen), Duke (Susan), Diana, and David (Robin), and his grandchildren.

Dr. C. Allen Wall was a true son of San Francisco, a graduate of Saint Vincent de Paul, Saint Ignatius, University of San Francisco, and Saint Louis University Medical School. After graduating from medical school, he completed his internship and residency as chief surgical resident.

Following his formal surgical training, C. Allen Wall served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. He proudly served his country as a Fellow of Vascular Surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. While at Walter Reed, he met and married Doris, his beloved partner for life. Following military service, they relocated to San Francisco and started their family and private surgical practice which spanned forty-nine years.

While at St. Mary's Hospital, Dr. Wall held many positions including Chief of Surgery and President of the Medical Staff. During this time, he trained and mentored generations of surgical residents.

Dr. Wall held many seats on professional associations including the International Society for Vascular Surgery, North American Chapter of the International Society for Vascular Surgery, American College of Surgeons, American Surgical Association, Section of Surgery American Medical Association, Society of Thoracic Surgery, Thoracic & Cardiovascular Society Western Surgical Society and the Vascular Association Society. He has received numerous awards and recognition for his contribution to surgery. His strong belief in education led him to serve on many not-for-profit educational boards.

Throughout Dr. C. Allen Wall's life, he understood the importance of giving back. He simply loved medicine! Indeed, he personified his Jesuit education: "a man with and for others". He was a devout Catholic, and his faith sustained him while he accepted his 12-year journey following a debilitating stroke. C. Allen's memory will live on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and countless others whose lives he touched both personally and professionally.

His family thanks all of his extraordinary, devoted and loving caregivers especially John, Tatiana and Sherpa and his physical therapist, Lynn, who have been at his side and enriched his life.

A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at 7pm and a Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1pm both at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue (at Vicente St.), San Francisco. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to the Rev. P. Carlo Rossi, S.J. Endowed Entrepreneurial Chair in the School of Management at the University of San Francisco.

