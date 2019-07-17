Home

Charlotte O. Bradley White

Charlotte departed this life July 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in England, she travelled the world for some years before moving to San Francisco in 1967. She is pre-deceased by her husband Dr. Hugh L. White in whose office she worked as manager.
She is survived by her sister, Janet McCormack, several nieces and nephews in England, one niece in Virginia, her stepson, Brooks and stepdaughters Harriet and Robin.
Her love of animals and the environment led her to volunteer at the Zoo. Charlotte is treasured by her friends and relatives for her great spirit and appreciation for other cultures including their foods, music and dance.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
