|
|
Charlotte Fish
March 21, 1933 - November 28, 2019Charlotte passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Paul Fish. Devoted mother to sons David and Marshall. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephew, and cherished by numerous friends.
Charlotte grew up in Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. When first married, Charlotte and Paul lived in the Westlake area of Daly City before settling in San Mateo.
Charlotte was a former Payroll Officer and 25 year employee of the City of San Mateo.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Eternal Home Cemetery, 1051 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.
May her memory always be a blessing.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019