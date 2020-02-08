|
Charlotte Katherine Corrigan
February 21, 1929 - February 5, 2020Born in Seattle, WA, Charlotte grew up on the waters of Puget Sound where her lifelong love of nature took root. She came to San Francisco as a young woman, lived in a boarding house in Haight Ashbury and worked as a teller at Crocker Anglo Bank in downtown SF. She met Ed (her late husband of 63 years) at a Halloween Dance at the Star of the Sea parish. They married at Mission Dolores Church in 1954 and raised their family in South San Francisco. She was active in St. Veronica's parish and school and with various charitable organizations throughout her life.
Charlotte had an adventurous streak - parasailing, riding the maintenance elevator to the top span of the Golden Gate Bridge and the many travels she and Ed enjoyed in their retirement. She was always up for a card game and was a frequent passenger on local casino bus trips. An avid fisherwoman, she was most content near a coastline, on a lake, or watching her line bobbing in a quiet stream. For 25 years they enjoyed annual fishing trips to Burney Falls in the company of friends and family, always returning with a bounty of trout. She loved San Francisco and served as tour guide to a stream of visiting relatives and friends. She expressed her creative side in assorted art projects, stained glass, and Christmas decorations.
Charlotte is survived by her children Mary, Kathleen (Rich), and Kevin (Fran), and her beloved granddaughter, Grace. She was generous to those in need, endeared by many, and maintained lasting friendships throughout her life.
Friends may visit between 6-8pm, Wed. Feb. 12th, Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So.SF. Where a Vigil Service will be held at 7pm. Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way, So.SF, Thurs, Feb. 13th at 9:30am. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020