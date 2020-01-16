Home

Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
For more information about
Charlotte Kelly
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Church
125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway
Petaluma, CA
Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
1500 Mission Rd
Colma, CA
Charlotte Kelly Obituary
Charlotte (Susie) Kelly

Charlotte (Susie) Kelly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on January 13, 2020. She was born in San Francisco on May 13, 1929 to the late Lucas and Charlotte Terheyden. She is survived by her children Daniel (Glenna), Jeanne (Patrick) Deignan, and James. She was the beloved Nana to Michael (Lauren) Deignan, Sheila Hampton, Joseph (Joanna) Deignan, Katherine, Diana, Victoria Kelly and Uber Nana to Stella Deignan, Finley Kelly, and Charlotte Hampton. A sister, Marion Williams, also survives.
Susie graduated from Star of the Sea High School and Lone Mountain, San Francisco College for Women, where she received a BA and teaching credentials. She taught elementary school several years earning a lifetime teaching credential. Throughout her life she was an active member in many civic and charitable organizations. She was a past president of the St. James Women's Group and a strong supporter of their program Loving Hearts and Hands. Her bridge and book clubs were among her favorite activities which she enjoyed until very recently.
Susie was predeceased by Patrick, her husband of 61 years, her daughter Nancy and brother Richard Terheyden. She leaves many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma.
Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan.22 at 1 pm, 1500 Mission Rd, Colma. Donations in her memory may be made to . Online condolences at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com 707-789-9000
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
