Charmian Hilleary

Charmian Kolar Hilleary

1924-2020

Charmian died peacefully on August 9th at The Sequoias Portola Valley, where she lived since 1997. She was 96 years old. She was born and spent her childhood in Portland, Oregon, the older daughter of Edward and Delight Kolar. Looking back on her life, she often acknowledged that she had a wonderful life. Always a bright person, as a child she read and retained the entire 20 volume Book of Knowledge Encyclopedia. One of the highlights of her youth was traveling throughout Europe for six months with her grandparents in 1937. Some of Charmian's fondest memories were of Camp Fire and childhood summers spent at Camp Namanu on the Sandy River in Oregon.

Dear to her heart was Stanford University where she was Student Body Vice President and an active member of Cap and Gown. Stanford is also where she met her cherished husband Lang (deceased 2016) with whom she had a loving marriage of nearly 70 years. They had four children whom they raised in Menlo Park and Atherton and where Charmian was an active volunteer and participant in community life, as well as a long time member of Menlo Country Club.

Charmian and Lang traveled widely and often, visiting all seven continents. They particularly enjoyed their decades long tradition of spending February in Hawaii.

Charmian had numerous dear and loyal friends of many years. Two diverse and enduring memories of Charmian are her tremendous interest in politics and current events and the joy she took walking her beloved Golden Retrievers.

Charmian is survived by her four children: Anne (Larry) Gordon, Tom (Deb) Hilleary, David (Debbie) Hilleary and Robert Hilleary, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Family and friends will deeply miss this intelligent, elegant, gracious, wise woman who had a warm smile for all.

She will forever live in our loving memories.







