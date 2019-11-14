|
Cherie (Hall) Yip
June 23, 1965 - October 29, 2019 On October 29, 2019, Cherie Yip, loving wife and devoted mother, peacefully passed away at home after a long illness.
Cherie was born and raised in San Francisco, CA, and had attended SF public schools throughout her education. Among her various jobs and early years of volunteerism, she found joy working as a SFUSD Special Education Paraprofessional. Her greatest joy, though, was motherhood and being an active part of her daughter's life.
An avid reader and volunteer at her daughter's schools, Cherie especially enjoyed volunteering in school libraries. She appreciated the little things in everyday life and always accentuated the positive. She celebrated the achievements of others and empathized with their challenges. Cherie relished the exchange of experiences, stories and thoughts, and found interest and appreciation for the humor in the complexities of life.
Like her late mother Maxine Fong, Cherie lived her life with integrity, genuineness, and humility. Her inner strength and courageousness inspired many others, including the Sutter Health CPMC staff and professionals, whom Cherie greatly appreciated for the compassion and care they extended to her.
Cherie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jon Yip, and their daughter, Rebecca; brothers James (Connie) Hall and Jeffrey Hall; mother-in-law, Helen Yip Ong; and numerous relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a casual fellowship luncheon on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Patio Espanol, 2850 Alemany Blvd., SF 94112 at 12:30pm. Please RSVP by 11/24/19 to [email protected]
Donations in memory of Cherie Yip may be sent to: The Missionaries of Charity Gift of Love, 164 Milagra Drive, Pacifica, CA, 94404. Cherie was touched by stories of this small hospice. She explicitly expressed her desire for any donations made in her memory to be directed to this agency where it will provide meaningful and direct impact to those in need.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019