Cherry Lea Terrell
June 30, 1953 – December 20, 2019 Cherry Lea Terrell was born in Cincinnati, the oldest of three daughters, to Andrew Terrell and Barbara Miller Terrell. She was a precocious, adventurous and outspoken child. She grew up in the Price Hill neighborhood and attended Western Hills HS. She loved time spent at her grandparents' farms near Barbourville, Kentucky, and developed a love early for the land, horses, companionship, and human decency and kindness.
Cherry moved to the Bay Area with a girlfriend in 1972 and was forever changed by what she described as California's "larger frame"—geographic, cultural and political. When an uncle died and her aunt Sandi Miller asked her to return to Cincinnati to help run their print shop, she said, "Yes." Thus began a 30 year career in the printing industry, continued in Dayton, Ohio, and after returning to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1978. During her career she held positions for printers and publishers in operations and management. She was valued and respected by colleagues and supervisors for her intelligence, work ethic, respect for others, and sense of humor. She moved into tech in 2005, working for Streamline Solutions and Infor.
Cherry and Paula Randall, were married in San Francisco in 2004. They enjoyed Bay Area theatre, women's drum camps, book festivals and lectures, walked in Women's and Gay Pride Marches, attended a Methodist church whose congregation became family, and read dozens of books and issues of The Sun, The Atlantic and other periodicals together. Cherry never tired of walking along the Pacific, watching the sunset from Sutro Heights Park, and visiting Armstrong Redwood Reserve. Treasured trips included backpacking the Grand Canyon, rafting the San Juan in Utah, and sharing trails with mountain goats in Glacier.
Cherry had one exemplary dog after another. The Warriors and San Francisco Giants were favorites.
Cherry was compassionate, considerate of others, and always responsive to the plight of those less fortunate than herself—family, co-workers, friends and strangers on the street. If she was out for lunch she would ask a homeless man if he was hungry. If he said "yes", she'd ask, "What kind of sandwich would you like?" Then buy it and give it to him. She volunteered with Giant Steps Equestrian Center in Petaluma, providing equine therapy for children and teens.
Cherry was a deeply spiritual person who drew wisdom and strength from Christian, Native American and Buddhist traditions. She was also deeply empirical, routinely asking people, "Do you know that for a fact?" about some pronouncement they had made. She was a gifted storyteller with a striking memory for detail, and was not above embellishing to amaze her audience, indicative of her British Isles and Cherokee ancestry.
Cherry was diagnosed in Nov. 2019 with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. After a short stay at Sutter Health's CPMC/Davies, she died peacefully at home. Special thanks to her sister-in-law Wilma Flesch Steiner who flew down from Montana to provide and direct family in providing Cherry's end-of-life care. Thanks also to St. Mary's Medical Center/Hospital and Cancer Center, CPMC/Davies and Sutter Hospice/SF health care workers who were briefly in her life.
Cherry was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Carol Lawson and Peggy Terrell, and nephew Randy Lawson. She is survived by her spouse Paula Flesch Randall, Bichon Frise Juliet, nephew Jacob Mills, family in Ohio and Kentucky, past partners Chris Botsch and Sherrie Holmes, step-daughters Jessica Botsch and Katrina Holmes, and Paula's large extended family in Montana.
Memorial: Sat., Jan. 11, 2019, 11AM, Park Presidio United Methodist Church, 4301 Geary Blvd., SF. Memorials: National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, Link TV or Planned Parenthood.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020